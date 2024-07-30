 Lakshman Prasad Acharya takes oath as Governor of Assam - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jul 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Lakshman Prasad Acharya takes oath as Governor of Assam

ByUtpal Parashar
Jul 30, 2024 01:36 PM IST

A former member of the legislative council of Uttar Pradesh, the 69-year-old was also a vice-president of the state unit of Bharatiya Janata Party.

Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Tuesday took charge as the new Governor of Assam replacing Gulab Chand Kataria, who has been made the new Governor of Punjab.

Lakshman Prasad Acharya with Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this month. (Photo from X)
Lakshman Prasad Acharya with Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this month. (Photo from X)

Acharya, who was earlier the Governor of Sikkim, was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi at a ceremony held at Srimanta Shankardev Kalakshetra in the state capital. Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other dignitaries were also present at the function.

The new Governor will also handle additional charge of Manipur.

A former member of the legislative council of Uttar Pradesh, the 69-year-old was also a vice-president of the state unit of Bharatiya Janata Party.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Other Cities / Lakshman Prasad Acharya takes oath as Governor of Assam
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On