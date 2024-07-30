Lakshman Prasad Acharya takes oath as Governor of Assam

Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Tuesday took charge as the new Governor of Assam replacing Gulab Chand Kataria, who has been made the new Governor of Punjab. Lakshman Prasad Acharya with Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this month. (Photo from X)

Acharya, who was earlier the Governor of Sikkim, was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi at a ceremony held at Srimanta Shankardev Kalakshetra in the state capital. Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other dignitaries were also present at the function.

The new Governor will also handle additional charge of Manipur.

A former member of the legislative council of Uttar Pradesh, the 69-year-old was also a vice-president of the state unit of Bharatiya Janata Party.