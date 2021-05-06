Lalu back in action, to hold virtual meeting with party MLAs on May 9

PATNA

After a gap of almost four years, RJD chief Lalu Prasad will have an interaction, albeit virtual, with party MLAs on May 9 during which he will discuss the Covid-19 situation in Bihar and other party matters.

The former Bihar chief minister, who was convicted in multiple fodder scam cases and incarcerated since December 23, 2017, was released from jail last week after completing bail procedures and had stayed for few days at AIIMS, New Delhi, where he had been undergoing medical treatment for several ailments . A few days back, he shifted to his eldest daughter’s residence in the national capital.

Sources said Prasad, along with younger son and Bihar’s leader of the opposition, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, also in New Delhi, would hold the meeting virtually.

“The RJD chief would be taking feedback from party legislators about the Covid situation in the state and initiatives taken by the MLAs to help people after resurgence of Covid cases in the last few weeks. Political matters would also be discussed,” said Sanjay Yadav, a close aide of Tejashwi.

The RJD president, after coming out of jail, has already become active on his Twitter account, taking potshots at the Nitish Kumar government over the alleged poor health services in the state and rising Covid cases.

“In Bihar, there is not only scarcity of beds, vaccine, oxygen, injections but also of medicines for simple fever. Our chief minister will not say anything on it,” said Lalu in one of his tweets on Thursday.

Party leaders said the RJD chief’s release from jail has already galvanised the party workers. “We are excited about the meeting called by Laluji. Whatever instructions he gives, we will follow,” said senior party leader Shyam Rajak.

In the 2020 assembly polls, the RJD-led grand alliance had bagged 110 seats while the NDA got a simple majority in the 243-member House.