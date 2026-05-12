Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana on Tuesday said the government issued land acquisition notifications to farmers reluctant to pool their land in the greenfield capital city of Amaravati. Land acquisition notifications issued to farmers in Amaravati only when really needed: Minister

This is being done only under unavoidable circumstances, he said.

The minister noted that the government is still requesting such farmers to come forward to pool their land, observing that some are ready while others are uninterested.

"Only under unavoidable circumstances, we have issued land acquisition notifications to farmers where they did not come forward to land pooling," Narayana said in an official press release, following a visit to Amaravati.

According to the minister, some farmers have also approached the court over this issue, and he promised that the government will move forward in line with the court's adjudication.

Meanwhile, he noted that the government has allocated returnable plots to 98 per cent of farmers who pooled their land for the greenfield capital city, leaving only 674 farmers who are battling familial and court disputes pending.

Out of the allocated plots, Narayana underscored that registrations have been completed for 89 per cent of them and claimed that YSRCP is creating a ruckus with 'political motives' regarding farmers' issues, adding that people will not spare if the 'government is maligned'.

He said YSRCP leaders allegedly propagating that the government was allocating plots only to favourable farmers is uncalled for.

Narayana said plots will be allocated to farmers in the same village where they pooled the land, and in the event plots are not available in that particular village, then they will be allocated in adjacent villages.

Unable to digest the 'fast pace of Amaravati construction,' he claimed that YSRCP leaders are making allegations.

The minister emphasised that plots have been allocated to farmers in a transparent manner through a lottery system.

Of the 35,017 acres pooled by 30,753 farmers for Amaravati, Narayana said plots have been allocated to 30,079 farmers, completing allocations for 97 per cent of farmers.

However, he said allocation of plots is pending for only 674 farmers pertaining to 489 acres owing to various reasons.

Of the pending allocations, he highlighted that 65 farmers are entangled in court cases, 324 farmers are not even eligible to receive plots, and others are pending for various reasons.

Further, he said the government is making lottery arrangements to allocate plots to 59 farmers pertaining to 140.25 acres.

According to Narayana, 70,824 plots have been allocated to 30,079 farmers, out of which registrations have been done for 63,295 plots or nearly 90 per cent.

Consequently, he underlined that registrations are pending only for 7,529 plots, which include 312 plots for 186 farmers entangled in court cases, 1,862 plots pertaining to 774 farmers stuck in various disputes and others.

Further, Narayana highlighted that trunk roads, layout roads and other construction works are progressing apace in the greenfield capital city, and added that 'other states are also discussing about Amaravati construction'.

He said 4,026 houses are being built in the greenfield capital city for employees and noted that 12 towers among them for MLAs and MLCs are almost complete.

He said that flats meant for MLAs and residences of MLCs will be handed over to the concerned government department in 15 days.

Similarly, Narayana said construction of All India Service officers' buildings and ministers' bungalows has also reached the final stage, which will be handed over to the government in parts by the end of this month and by the end of June.

He also said that the interior works of Group-1, Group-2 and Group - D buildings have reached the final stage, noting that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu called for completing iconic towers by August 2028.

Narayana assured that these constructions will be completed as per schedule with the CM's guidelines.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.