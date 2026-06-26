Land hurdle stalls work on Modi Mill and Savitri flyovers

New Delhi: The Public Works Department (PWD) needs about two acres of land near south Delhi’s Savitri Cinema flyover to stage construction material and equipment for a major infrastructure project, officials said, adding that they have requested the land from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

PWD officials said they have requested the land from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). (HT)

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“We have already awarded the project — the expansion of the Modi Mill flyover up to Kalkaji and the doubling of the one-way Savitri Cinema flyover. There is hardly any space on the Outer Ring Road for keeping construction material and machinery. The contractor needs around two acres of land to minimise traffic disruption for which the DDA has been approached,” an official said.

The Savitri Cinema flyover project has been in the planning stages for several years and recently moved closer to execution after completing its preparatory phase, with the department seeking final fund approvals earlier.

The project has been approved with ₹150 crore earmarked for the current financial year. Officials said the projects aim to ease congestion along key arterial stretches in south Delhi, particularly the Outer Ring Road and connecting routes that witness heavy peak-hour traffic.

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{{^usCountry}} A PWD official said the tender for the project was invited at the cost of ₹325.26 crore and the financial bids were opened in March with a quoted amount of ₹208.99 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A PWD official said the tender for the project was invited at the cost of ₹325.26 crore and the financial bids were opened in March with a quoted amount of ₹208.99 crore. {{/usCountry}}

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“We will also deploy additional officials to oversee and monitor the project since the bids were low. We will make sure quality is not compromised,” the official added.

According to the plan, the second flyover at Savitri Cinema will be constructed parallel to the existing structure to provide hassle-free movement between Greater Kailash and Nehru Place, Chittaranjan Park and the Chirag Delhi area.

The official quoted above said authorities identified the need for a second flyover in 2016, and a basic plan was also prepared and approved by the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning & Engineering) Centre (UTTIPEC). To integrate Kalkaji Mandir with the Modi Mill flyover, a new three-lane carriageway will be constructed, the official said.