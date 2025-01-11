Menu Explore
Laurene Jobs is now Kamala, to don garb of sanyasin at Mahakumbh

ByKenneth John, Mahakumbh Nagar (prayagraj)
Jan 11, 2025 09:40 PM IST

During her 17-day stay at the Mahakumbh, Kamala will attend Katha and Pravachan in the camp of her guru

Laurene Powell Jobs, wife of Apple Inc owner Steve Jobs, is now Kamala.

Laurene Powell Jobs (HT File Photo)
Laurene Powell Jobs (HT File Photo)

Laurene got her new identity by receiving the Gotra of her Guru Niranjani Akhada Peethadheeshwar Swami Kailashanand Giri.

During her 17-day stay at the Mahakumbh, Kamala will get to know more about Sanatan Dharma by attending Katha and Pravachan in the camp of her guru.

Hailing from one of the richest families of the world, she will don the saffron attire of a sanyasin during the ongoing Mahakumbh 2025.

According to Swami Kailashanand Giri, Kamala has a deep interest in Sanatan Dharma. “I have given her the name of Kamala, besides according her my gotra. She treats me like her father and I also give her the same love of a daughter,” he said.

Kamala is currently in Varanasi. She is likely to arrive on January 13 in Prayagraj from Varanasi with her 60-member team. She will participate in two major Amrit (royal) Snan here, which include Makar Sankranti on January 14 and Mauni Amavasya on January 29 after which she will leave from Prayagraj.

