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Leh wears a festive look ahead of Buddha relics exposition

Leh wears a festive look ahead of Buddha relics exposition

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 09:33 pm IST
PTI |
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Leh, The historic town of Leh is donning a festive and vibrant look as extensive beautification efforts transform it into a clean and welcoming destination ahead of the sacred exposition of holy relics of Gautama Buddha, scheduled from May 2 to 14.

Leh wears a festive look ahead of Buddha relics exposition

Acting on the directions of Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, authorities have launched a comprehensive initiative across the town, transforming public spaces with flower pots, plantations, wall art and graffiti to create a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere, officials said.

The initiative focuses particularly on the Leh Main Market, where decorative flowers have been planted and artistic elements introduced to improve the overall appearance and visitor experience, they said.

"Flower pots have also been placed along key roads, adding to the festive look of the town," they added.

Drawing from his experience of hosting the G20 Summit in New Delhi, the Lieutenant Governor has emphasised the adoption of best practices to develop Leh into a clean, organised and culturally vibrant destination.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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