Home / Cities / Others / Leopard, which killed two kids in four days, trapped
The trapped leopard (HT )
The trapped leopard (HT )
others

Leopard, which killed two kids in four days, trapped

The leopard, which had created panic in the area by killing two children in last four days, was trapped in a cage set up by the forest department near Kalandarpur village under Motipur range of the Katarniyaghat Wildlife Sanctuary (KWS) on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Bahraich
PUBLISHED ON AUG 03, 2021 09:38 PM IST

The leopard, which had created panic in the area by killing two children in last four days, was trapped in a cage set up by the forest department near Kalandarpur village under Motipur range of the Katarniyaghat Wildlife Sanctuary (KWS) on Tuesday.

Divisional forest officer (DFO) Akash Deep Badhawan said two cages were installed in the area where the big cat attacked and killed two children.

The goats were placed as bait in both the cages, said the DFO, adding that the tactic worked, and the big cat was trapped in a cage around 1 am on Tuesday.

The leopard was taken to Motipur forest range where a team led by a veterinary doctor conducted the health check-up of the leopard. The trapped leopard, a female, was about two and half year old. It was found physically fit.

Following directives of the higher authorities, the leopard was released in core area of Trans Gerua.

World Wildlife Fund (WWF) project officer Dabeer Hasan said residents in the area had been spending sleepless nights since the leopard had killed two children, Abhinandan, 7, Radhika 6, in the last four days.

While people in the area took a sigh of relief after the big cat was trapped, the forest department has cautioned them to stay vigilant. SHARIQ RAIS SIDDIQUI

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.