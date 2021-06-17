Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi L-G forms three-member panel to probe DTC bus procurement process
Delhi L-G forms three-member panel to probe DTC bus procurement process

The AAP-led Delhi government on June 11 put the procurement process on hold
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 18, 2021 06:21 AM IST
The committee will submit its report to Anil Baijal within two weeks.(HT file)

Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal has formed a three-member panel to look into the procurement process of 1,000 air-conditioned low-floor buses through the state-run Delhi Transport Corporation.

The AAP-led Delhi government on June 11 put the procurement process on hold, three months after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Opposition complained to the city’s anti-corruption branch (ACB) and L-G about the allegedly high cost of the annual maintenance contract (AMC) of these buses.

According to an order dated June 16, 2021, by Delhi government’s special secretary (vigilance) HPS Sran, the L-G appointed committee will be headed by former bureaucrat OP Aggarwal.

The committee will examine the complete tendering process and check for irregularities and also “examine if the instant procurement can be structured along a better and more efficient model”. The committee will submit its report to the L-G within two weeks.

The BJP hit out at the Delhi government and demanded the resignation of transport minister Kailash Gahlot.

However, the Delhi government denied the allegations saying putting the bus procurement plan on hold was solely to comply and cooperate with any form of investigation.

delhi transport corporation anil baijal lg anil baijal
