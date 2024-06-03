Like Trump, Modi may not leave office easily even if defeated: Tripura CPM leader

A day ahead of the Lok Sabha poll results, Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M) Tripura secretary Jitendra Chaudhury alleged that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre would be defeated in the polls but Prime Minister Narendra Modi might not leave his office easily like former US President Donald Trump did after losing poll in 2020 to his Democratic opponent Joe Biden. CPI(M) Tripura secretary Jitendra Chaudhury. (File Photo)

Former US president Trump refused to accept results of 2020 US presidential election and claimed the poll results were rigged.

“As per sentiments of people and poll process, we are confident that BJP will not win this time. But, PM Modi held meeting yesterday (Sunday) and published an action plan for first 100 days of the next central government. This is not ethical and can’t be done even if he is fully confident of his victory. Seeing this and other things, I am apprehending that he may try to hold onto his office even if he is defeated”, said Chaudhury.

Chaudhury alleged that malpractices were done at Umakanta Academy premises in Agartala during counting of votes for West Tripura Lok Sabha constituency in 2019 amidst presence of surveillance systems and three-tier security cordon.

He said he has sought intervention of chief electoral officer (CEO) Puneet Agarwal to ensure that the counting process goes without any untoward incident.

“We don’t want to react to Jitendra Chaudhury’s statement. It seems that he requires medical attention”, said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharjee.

He said a meeting led by chief minister Dr. Manik Saha was held at the BJP headquarters in Agartala. In the meeting, all the leaders and grassroot level workers were asked to maintain law and order even after the election counting process, he added.

The two Lok Sabha seats, West Tripura constituency and East Tripura constituency went to polling on April 19 and 26, recording 81.52 percent and 80.32 percent voters’ turnout. The by-poll at Ramnagar Assembly constituency was conducted on April 19 along with the first phase of Lok Sabha polls and recorded 67.81 percent of voter turnout.