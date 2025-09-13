Limison Sangma elected as deputy Speaker of Meghalaya Assembly

Shillong: The Meghalaya Legislative Assembly on Friday elected Raksamgre legislator Limison D. Sangma as deputy Speaker of the House, a development marked by rare unanimity across party lines. The Meghalaya Assembly. (File Photo)

Speaker Thomas A. Sangma announced the result, stating, “Since only one nomination paper was received and found valid, I hereby declare Limison D. Sangma as having been elected as deputy Speaker of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.”

Chief minister Conrad K. Sangma and leader of Opposition Dr. Mukul Sangma escorted the new deputy Speaker to his chair in a ceremonial gesture, symbolising bipartisan goodwill.

In his address, Limison thanked his party, the chief minister, and the people of Raksamgre. “True leadership is not about holding power, but about serving the people with humility and integrity,” he said, assuring that every member would get equal opportunity to be heard regardless of party affiliation.

He emphasized his commitment to making the Assembly a reflection of Meghalaya’s diverse voices — Khasi, Jaiñtia and Garo — and pledged to ensure proceedings are conducted with dignity and fairness.

The Speaker welcomed Limison to the high office, noting that his unopposed election carried special significance. “The role of the deputy Speaker is not only to assist the Speaker in the orderly conduct but to embody neutrality, dignity and the democratic process,” he said.

Chief minister Sangma lauded the new deputy Speaker’s humility and gentleness. “Debates may get heated, but they are driven by the desire to serve the people. I am confident our newly elected deputy Speaker will help shape the affairs of the Assembly and contribute to the growth of the state and our people,” he said.

Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma called Limison’s honesty and generosity rare among politicians. He recalled how Limison had once vacated a cabinet seat at his request to accommodate another member, saying, “It is very difficult to find such willingness in our political class.”

Outgoing deputy Speaker Timothy D. Shira congratulated his successor, thanked the House for the opportunity to serve and apologised for any unintended hurt caused during his tenure.

The autumn session of the Meghalaya Assembly concluded on Friday after taking up a series of major issues. The government informed the House that it had received the expert committee’s report on the State Reservation Policy and would study it before arriving at a decision.

The problem of unemployment dominated debates, with chief minister Sangma acknowledging that nearly 70,000 youth enter the labour market annually while the state can offer only 2,000–2,500 government jobs. Members also reviewed the progress of externally aided projects, with the government reporting a tenfold rise in external funding to nearly ₹15,000 crore.

The House highlighted the success of the state’s 1971 women’s helpline, which has already handled close to six lakh calls, and pressed for faster recruitment to vacant posts in government departments. Legislators also called for strengthening higher education facilities, including the new engineering college.