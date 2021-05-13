Home / Cities / Others / Lion found Covid-19 positive at Rajasthan’s Nahargarh Biological Park
Lion found Covid-19 positive at Rajasthan’s Nahargarh Biological Park

The confirmation of the infection came days after samples of lions (Tripur, Tara, and Shristi), and tigers (Rambha, Mehak, Nahar, Rani), white tiger (Chinu), and panther (Krishna) at the park were sent to Bareilly’s Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) for Covid-19 testing on the directions of Central Zoo Authority
By Sachin Saini
PUBLISHED ON MAY 13, 2021 05:59 PM IST
Tripur, a lion at Rajasthan’s Nahargarh Biological Park, was found Covid-19 positive on Thursday, a state forest department statement said even as the park has been closed since April 17 on the government’s directions.

The confirmation of the infection came days after samples of lions (Tripur, Tara, and Shristi), and tigers (Rambha, Mehak, Nahar, Rani), white tiger (Chinu), and panther (Krishna) at the park were sent to Bareilly’s Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) for Covid-19 testing on the directions of Central Zoo Authority. The animals were asymptotic when their samples were taken. The IVRI has asked for fresh samples of Chinu, Tara, and Krishna.

The statement said the animals are having a normal diet and remained asymptomatic and that they were being given medicine to boost their immunity.

Chief Wildlife Warden ML Meena said they were following the guidelines and the person feeding the animals wears personal protection equipment.

Eight Asiatic lions at the Hyderabad Zoo tested positive this month for Covid-19, in the first such case in the country, prompting the Union environment ministry to order the closure of all national parks, sanctuaries, and national zoological parks in the country.

