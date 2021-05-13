UK variant of Covid-19 detected in samples sent from Rajasthan for genome sequencing

Rajasthan health minister Raghu Sharma on Wednesday said the UK strain of Covid-19 has been found in a few samples sent from Rajasthan for genome sequencing. The report was received two days ago.

“We had sent samples for genome sequencing. In the samples, the UK strain was found,” he said.

On the directions given by chief minister Ashok Gehlot, officials have started the process of setting up genome sequencing facilities at the SMS Medical College in Jaipur. The facility will be developed soon, he said.

Sharma said genome sequencing facility is there at 10 places in the country, which are under the Central government and all states submit the samples there. “Once we know about the strain and other details, the line of treatment may be updated accordingly,” he added.

On the shortage of vaccines, he said there is approximately 2.9 crore population in the 45 plus category, including 10% wastage of vaccine, the state needs about 4.5 crore doses. Till date, the Centre has provided 1.5 crore doses and 3 crore more are required.

“We need 7 crore doses to vaccinate the 18 plus population. We have ordered 3.75 crore vaccines from the Serum Institute of India but the supply has not been made on time then how can the vaccination be done. Covaxin is expensive then also the state has ordered 2.5 lakh vaccines to continue the inoculation drive,” he said.

He informed that in the wake of the third wave, which might affect children, the CM has directed to ensure centralized oxygen system through the pipeline in all hospitals meant for children across the state. All hospitals will be made fully equipped.

Sharma said in Rajasthan, the number of active Covid-19 cases has reached 2.05 lakh while a total of 5994 Covid-19 patients have died so far.

The daily active cases are varying between 15,000-18,000, and the death figures are also fluctuating between 150-165, which is a serious concern. “The infection rate is above 8%, we are among the top five states where active cases have crossed 2 lakh. The government is conducting a door-to-door survey and distributing medicines - till date 6 lakh ILI cases have been identified,” he said.