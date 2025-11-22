Live streaming of darshan of Banke Bihari temple likely

Live streaming of ‘darshan’ of Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan might be a possibility in near future. Bankey Bihari temple (HT File)

The high-powered management committee, constituted on Supreme Court orders, for issues related to Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan saw presentation by applicant groups interested in making such arrangements possible.

The committee, headed by Justice (retired) Ashok Kumar of the Allahabad high court, was detailing proceedings of the meeting held on Thursday evening and stated that more than a dozen issues were taken up during the meeting and it was decided to hold the next meeting in the last week of month.

“We viewed the presentations made by groups interested in making arrangements for live streaming of ‘darshan’ at Banke Bihari Temple. Such live streaming will be available also at entrance and the exit gate besides for those sitting back at home who can avail the facility without any cost incurred,” said Justice (retired) Ashok Kumar.

“This live streaming will be available in areas near the temple and on the temple premises and assist in easing down the crowd pressure,” he added.

The committee took up various other issues including that about distribution of ‘bhog’ or ‘prasad’ of Thakurji to devotees visiting the temple. The matter is to be consulted with the Goswami community at the temple.

“We look forward to better cleaning arrangements for which better equipment is to be bought. Disciplinary action was mulled over the security agency on temple premises for violation of norms for GST and IGST norms.”

It may be recalled that the high-powered management committee for the Banke Bihari temple was constituted by the Supreme Court in August this year. The committee was formed to address long- standing issues surrounding the temple’s administration and management.