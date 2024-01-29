{DOUBLE TROUBLE} Zone 8 LMC office (SOURCED)

LMC issues fresh bills for garbage-collection

LUCKNOW: There is utter confusion prevailing in Zone 8 as the Lucknow Municipal Corporation has handed over six-month bills for garbage-collection services to the residents. The residents claim to regularly have been paying the charges to the company employees.

Ashish Srivastava, a resident of Sector D, LDA Colony, was also asked to pay user charges for the last six months for door-to-door collection of waste, despite the fact that he was regularly paying all the charges to those who came for garbage collection. When he raised his voice against the repayment of service charges, the LMC staff misbehaved with him.

Jai Prakash of Sector MD1, LDA Colony, said, “In Zone 8, a contentious issue has gripped the residents, compelling them to question the fairness of service charges taken by the LMC. Despite diligently paying user charges to the personnel responsible for waste collection, the residents find themselves in a perplexing situation as the LMC demands payment of service charges for the last six months again. We want to know why the money has not reached the authorities.”

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party corporator, Sayyed Yawar Hussain Reshu, said, “Despite the residents having paid user charges to the previous waste collection company, which was terminated by LMC last year, the municipal staff continues to demand payments for the same service.”

He said that despite the termination of contract of Ecogreen (the company responsible for garbage collection), its staff continued to provide services and collected the monthly fee without issuing any receipts. Now, instead of questioning those responsible for the mismanagement, the LMC officials are unfairly burdening the residents.

Ajeet Rai, Zonal Officer, Zone 8, acknowledges the predicament. However, he asked the residents to produce receipts to avoid double payment, emphasizing the need for documentation to validate their claims.

Another corporator, Mukesh Singh Chauhan, said, “The residents now find themselves with the inconvenience of proving their payments in the absence of receipts. I question the transparency of the waste collection system and service charges collection where any staff comes to collect the charges without showing his or her identity card.”

Municipal Commissioner Inderjeet Singh has sought a report on the issue. “I have sought an explanation over the issue from the zonal officer,” he said,