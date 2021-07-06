Home / Cities / Others / local trains on Kalyan-Kasara route hit after gas tanker reaches tracks
local trains on Kalyan-Kasara route hit after gas tanker reaches tracks

By Sajana Nambiar
UPDATED ON JUL 06, 2021 01:29 AM IST

Train services between Kalyan and Kasara stations were disrupted on Monday evening after a gas tanker truck plying on road lost control and reached the tracks between Atgaon and Asangaon stations at 7.40pm.

“We had to suspend the services on this route for safety reasons. No one was injured in the incident,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, Central Railway (CR).

Due to the incident, four trains suffered detention on the down line and three on the up line.

“The gas tanker was fully-loaded, and while it on its way to Mumbai, it lost control due to technical issues and entered the tracks,” said VD Shardul, senior inspector of Government Railway Police (GRP), Kalyan.

With the help of cranes, the tanker was removed from the tracks and services towards Kasara resumed at 9.10pm, while trains towards Kalyan started operating at 9.30pm.

As per CR, a major mishap was averted due to the alertness of track maintainer Dilip Narayan Wagh, 30, who reported this incident to control room through the senior section engineer and train services were immediately halted.

A case has been registered against the truck driver.

