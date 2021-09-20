Lodhi Club catering service: Ludhiana DC resolves matter, awards tender to highest bidder

A week after the deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma issued show-cause notices to the club’s six executive members for bypassing the tender committee’s chairperson and recommending the second-highest bidder for catering services, the DC has awarded the mess tender for the ground floor to M/S CR Hotels, the highest bidder.

In an order issued on Sunday, the DC mentioned that on August 23, the club had decided to float tenders for first and ground-floor catering services. A five-member committee, chaired by Neeru Katyal Gupta and consisting of general secretary, joint secretary, mess secretary, and finance secretary, was formed to take requisite measures to float the tenders and recommend the best bidder.

The tenders were floated on August 26 and were opened in the presence of the five-member committee on September 6.

“Later, on September 8, I received a letter signed by the general secretary, joint secretary, mess secretary, finance secretary, bar secretary, and sports secretary recommending the second-highest bidder M/S Daam Food. Thereafter, I received a note from Gupta, informing me that the mess tender committee had bypassed her while making their proposal, and the recommendation was for the lower bid,” said the DC.

He added that thereafter, a show-cause notice was issued to all the six signatory executive members on September 9 to explain why they had bypassed the chairman of the mess tender committee and recommended a lower bid.

“The replies were received on September 13, and on the request of most of them, a personal hearing was given on September 16 in the presence of the nominated members of the executive committee,” read the order.

The order read that that M/s Daam Foods has given the work experience and financials of M/S Roche for their bid and M/S Roche, which served the club as a caterer from May 3, 2016, to November 10, 2018, and had an outstanding bill of ₹91,000, which was settled in ₹70,000, causing a financial loss of ₹21,226 to the club.

As no bid was received for the first-floor catering services, the tender process will be repeated under the same committee. Till then, the existing caterer will continue to provide his services as per terms and conditions.