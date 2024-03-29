Lok Sabha polls: 10 lakh seized from car at Gwal Pahari

The Gurugram administration on Friday said that unaccounted for cash totalling ₹10 lakh was seized from a vehicle near Gwal Pahari on Thursday despite the model code of conduct being in place in the district. An amount of ₹ 10 lakh was recovered from the car and the driver was identified as Shailendra Agnihotri, a resident of Mohalla Patkana, near police post Kanauj in Uttar Pradesh. (Representational Image)

The district administration said that a flying squad working in tandem with the Gurugram police seized the cash from an Uttar Pradesh resident near Gwal Pahari.

District election officer and deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said that the flying squad was informed by officials of the Gwal Pahari and DLF Phase One police post that they had seized ₹10 lakh in cash from a Hyundai I20 car registered in Uttar Pradesh. The car was carrying unaccounted cash and the vehicle was intercepted near Gwal Pahari, he said.

The DC said that ₹10 lakh was recovered from the car and the driver was identified as Shailendra Agnihotri, a resident of Mohalla Patkana, near police post Kanauj.

Yadav said that when questioned about the money, the driver did not give a satisfactory answer and the money was handed over to the income tax department. “The driver of the vehicle has to record his statement under the rules and submit his claim along with the relevant documents regarding the seized money. The cash will be handed over to its owner only after satisfactory information is given to the police,” he said.

Yadav said that amid reports of misuse of funds by candidates or parties in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, vehicles are being checked in various areas of Gurugram district, on the instructions of the Election Commission.

Gurugram government officials, aware of the matter, said that the police team also found that the vehicle from which the money was seized had applied black film on its windows in violation of rules for which a challan of ₹10,000 was issued to him.