 Lok Sabha polls: ₹10 lakh seized from car at Gwal Pahari - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Lok Sabha polls: 10 lakh seized from car at Gwal Pahari

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 30, 2024 06:02 AM IST

The district administration said that a flying squad working in tandem with Gurugram police seized the cash from an Uttar Pradesh resident near Gwal Pahari

The Gurugram administration on Friday said that unaccounted for cash totalling 10 lakh was seized from a vehicle near Gwal Pahari on Thursday despite the model code of conduct being in place in the district.

An amount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 lakh was recovered from the car and the driver was identified as Shailendra Agnihotri, a resident of Mohalla Patkana, near police post Kanauj in Uttar Pradesh. (Representational Image)
An amount of 10 lakh was recovered from the car and the driver was identified as Shailendra Agnihotri, a resident of Mohalla Patkana, near police post Kanauj in Uttar Pradesh. (Representational Image)

The district administration said that a flying squad working in tandem with the Gurugram police seized the cash from an Uttar Pradesh resident near Gwal Pahari.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

District election officer and deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said that the flying squad was informed by officials of the Gwal Pahari and DLF Phase One police post that they had seized 10 lakh in cash from a Hyundai I20 car registered in Uttar Pradesh. The car was carrying unaccounted cash and the vehicle was intercepted near Gwal Pahari, he said.

The DC said that 10 lakh was recovered from the car and the driver was identified as Shailendra Agnihotri, a resident of Mohalla Patkana, near police post Kanauj.

Yadav said that when questioned about the money, the driver did not give a satisfactory answer and the money was handed over to the income tax department. “The driver of the vehicle has to record his statement under the rules and submit his claim along with the relevant documents regarding the seized money. The cash will be handed over to its owner only after satisfactory information is given to the police,” he said.

Yadav said that amid reports of misuse of funds by candidates or parties in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, vehicles are being checked in various areas of Gurugram district, on the instructions of the Election Commission.

Gurugram government officials, aware of the matter, said that the police team also found that the vehicle from which the money was seized had applied black film on its windows in violation of rules for which a challan of 10,000 was issued to him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Other Cities / Lok Sabha polls: 10 lakh seized from car at Gwal Pahari
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On