A single person tested positive for the coronavirus disease in the district on Friday. (Representative photo)
Lone Covid case detected in Ludhiana

A single person tested positive for the coronavirus disease in the district on Friday
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 12:37 AM IST

A single person tested positive for the coronavirus disease in the district on Friday. On Thursday, one death and four cases were reported in Ludhiana. As many as 87,517 people have tested positive for the virus so far, of which 85,391 have defeated the virus. The death toll stands at 2,100. There are 26 active cases in the district at present.

