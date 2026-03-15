LPG crisis: Wood-fired hearths, braziers back in business in West Champaran

The glow of wood-fire and embers in desi choolhas (hearth) and angeethis (braziers) is back to light up houses and businesses, particularly in villages and small towns as the LPG crisis has entered the kitchens of common people, restaurants and roadside dhabas. A traditional hearth at a restaurant (HT Photo)

A trip to backwaters and roads of Valmikinagar in West Champaran district shows that while tourism in the area remains unaffected, eateries, food joints, and hotel kitchens have turned to traditional wood-fired hearths to cater to culinary demands of their guests and customers.

Located about 330 km northwest of the state capital Patna, tourist footfall at Valmikinagar—known for its scenic surroundings, abundant sightseeing sites like Baraz, temples, river confluence, and pristine surroundings marked by lofty hills and dense forests—has not diminished even a bit.

“Every day about ten trips of jungle safaris are organised, rising to 20 trips a day on Saturdays and Sundays. It’s normal...,” said Abhay Chand Mahato, manager of eco-tourism.

The LPG crisis could have dampened the flow of tourists if restaurants stopped running their kitchens, but the operation of choolha has seemed to have come to their rescue; moreover, the traditional way of cooking has kindled keen interest among tourists. “Food cooked over a wood fire tastes better and retains its natural flavour, as the slow and steady heat enhances the texture and aroma of the dishes,” said Mukesh Shukla, a tourist.

The region has easy access to firewood because the area is forested by thick vegetation of Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR) . “Firewood is easily available in this area, and many visitors enjoy food cooked on a wood-fired stove because of its unique taste and aroma,” said Bittoo Singh, owner of a Valmikinagar-based restaurant.

“From dal and vegetables to freshly made rotis, much of the food here is prepared over the slow flame of firewood these days, giving it a distinctive smoky flavour,” said another restaurant owner.

In the neighbouring town of Bagaha, hotel and restaurant owners have switched to coking coal-fired ovens to run their businesses.