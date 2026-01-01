LT Grade Teachers’ exam on Mauni Amavasya sparks concern

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) aspirants have expressed concern over the scheduling of the LT Grade Teachers’ Recruitment Examination for English and Physical Education on Mauni Amavasya, the most important bathing festival of the 44-day Magh Mela-2026, on January 18. UPPSC headquarters in Prayagraj (File)

Concerned candidates have sent a memorandum to the UPPSC chairperson, requesting a change in the examination date, officials confirmed.

For the LT Grade Teachers’ recruitment examination, 2,09,575 candidates have applied for 701 posts in Social Science. For 214 posts in Biology, 1,51,366 candidates have applied; for 653 posts in English, 1,11,266 candidates have applied; while for 258 posts in Physical Education, 34,290 candidates have applied.

According to the examination schedule released by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission on October 27, examinations will be held on January 17 in two shifts—from 9 am to 11 am and from 3 pm to 5 pm—for Social Science and Biology, respectively.

On January 18, examinations for English and Physical Education will be conducted. Similarly, on January 24, a day after the Basant Panchami bathing festival, examinations for aspiring teachers in Arts and Agriculture/Horticulture will be held.

Aspirants pointed out that traffic restrictions come into force a day before the bathing festival and remain in effect until a day after.

In such a situation, candidates are likely to face difficulties in reaching their examination centres on January 17, 18 and 24, they maintained.

Pankaj Pandey, convenor of the Joint Competitive Students Hunkar Manch, a representative body of competitive students, submitted a memorandum addressed to the UPPSC chairperson at the commission’s office on Tuesday, demanding a revision of the examination dates.

He also demanded that an opportunity be given to make corrections in the OTR. Additionally, a memorandum was sent to UP Governor Anandiben Patel through the district administration, demanding the release of a common cut-off in the PET (Preliminary Eligibility Test)—a mandatory screening examination for shortlisting candidates for various Group B and C government posts in Uttar Pradesh—conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission.

Though UPPSC officials remain tight-lipped over a possible solution to the issues raised by aspirants, it is believed that a decision is likely within the next 48 hours.