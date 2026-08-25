US to cancel up to 2 lakh visas: Who could be affected and why | Explained

The US government is set to annul the business and tourism visas of as many as 200,000 foreigners who have either applied for or are in the process of seeking asylum in the nation, as per documents from the State Department and two US officials. The US plans to annul the visas of up to 200,000 foreigners applying for asylum, marking a historic mass revocation. (Representational File Photo)

If implemented, this action would represent the most extensive mass visa revocation in the history of the United States and may encounter legal opposition.

The State Department is anticipated to disclose the revocations in the upcoming weeks, unless there are alterations to the plan or it faces legal challenges.

The intended action aims to affect B1 and B2 visas granted from 2016 to 2026 to individuals who have applied for asylum or are in the process of seeking asylum.

DHS to revoke the nonimmigrant visas of foreigners The State Department is working in conjunction with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on this initiative.

“We are coordinating with DHS to identify and revoke the nonimmigrant visas of foreigners who have come to the United States claiming to be short-term visitors, but then file for asylum to stay here permanently,” State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said.

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Pigott did not offer an estimate regarding the quantity of visas that might be revoked. “As the process will be ongoing, the number of revocations remains dynamic and will be done on a rolling basis,” he remarked.

The authorities said that the revocations would not automatically result in immediate deportation. Peole with pending asylum applications would likely be reclassified, but they would forfeit their status as business or tourism visitors. The officials requested to remain anonymous as the revocations have yet to be finalized.

What visas are being revoked, and why? Unless the plan faces opposition or is amended, the State Department is projected to announce in the following weeks the revocation of B1 and B2 visas that were issued from 2016 to 2026 to individuals who have sought or are currently seeking asylum, based on State Department documents obtained by the Associated Press and two US officials.

State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said that the administration aims to identify and revoke visas held by individuals who initially entered the United States as short-term visitors and subsequently applied for asylum to remain permanently in the country.

According to officials who are not authorized to speak publicly as the plan is not yet finalized, most individuals with pending asylum cases would be reclassified, but they would forfeit their status as business or tourism travelers.

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau voiced his concerns about individuals he believes are misusing tourist and business visas to enter the nation and later file for asylum, asserting that there is widespread public discontent with such claims. He remarked, asylum should not be viewed as a loophole to evade immigration law.

Here's what you need to know about B1 and B2 visas B-1 visas typically pertain to business travel, whereas B-2 visas are designated for tourism, family visits, and medical care. Applicants at present are required to confirm that they will not pursue asylum in the United States and to show their intention to return to their home country.

The documents and officials did not provide immediate clarity regarding the number of B1 and B2 visa holders who have sought or are currently seeking asylum, nor how many would be impacted by the proposed revocations.

People applying for B1 and B2 visas are mandated to confirm that they will not pursue asylum in the United States and must show their intention to return to their countries of origin.