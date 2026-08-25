Barricades broken, water cannons used: Bihar protests turn violent as protesters clash with cops

Student protesters demanding a single test for teacher recruitment in Bihar clashed with police on Tuesday after breaking through barricades while marching towards the governor and chief minister Samrat Choudhary’s residences in Patna. Police personnel use water cannons to disperse students protesting against alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations, near Dak Bungalow crossing, in Patna, Bihar. (PTI) The protests in Patna are the latest in a series of such agitations. Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests in Delhi against examination irregularities forced Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan to step down in July. Job aspirants and student unions, who had been agitating against alleged irregularities in Jharkhand recruitment exams for nearly a month, announced a 60-day suspension of their sit-in after the government conceded to almost all of their key demands. In Patna, the protesting students under the banner of leftist Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) planned to picket Choudhary’s residence after marching from Gandhi Maidan. Several protesters were detained when the marchers reached Patna’s Dak Bungalow crossing.

Deep Dive What led to the violent protests by students in Bihar? Why did police use water cannons during the Bihar protests? How is the Bihar government responding to student grievances following the protests?

The student organisations have been opposing the Bihar Public Service Commission’s move to fill 33,000 teacher posts following a preliminary and main examination. Barricades broken, water cannons used Police used water cannons to disperse the protesters. They said force was used when students broke barricades and allegedly threw stones. Deputy police superintendent Kamakhya Narayan Singh was among the policemen injured. The protesters scuffled with paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel at Dakbungalow. One student suffered head injuries, and another fell unconscious.