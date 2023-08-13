Ahead of expected rain spells, UPCAR asks farmers to be vigilant of waterlogging

LUCKNOW The Crop Weather Watch team of the State Council of Agricultural Research (UPCAR) has issued a set of guidelines for farmers across Uttar Pradesh, considering the upcoming weather conditions. Arrangements should be made to utilize excess water from ponds and rivers for irrigation at a later time. (Representational Photo)

The forecast until August 16 indicates significant rainfall in areas of Uttar Pradesh near the Terai belt, followed by lighter showers in most parts of the state during the subsequent week.

According to the crop weather watch group, farmers can optimize grain farming, as well as natural and organic produce farming during this period. Farmers should be cautious of waterlogging in pulses and oilseed farms, and construct embankments around their fields to facilitate proper drainage. Additionally, arrangements should be made to utilize excess water from ponds and rivers for irrigation at a later time.

The guidelines also propose various crops and plants that would thrive in conditions of moderate rainfall and limited sunlight. Dr. Vinod Tiwari, Scientific Officer and Media In-Charge at UPCAR, stated, “These guidelines reach approximately 3.2 million farmers across the state through WhatsApp groups. Simultaneously, agricultural department officials in districts, magistrates, commissioners, and other authorities are also being informed through diverse channels, enabling them to disseminate the information effectively in their respective regions.”

