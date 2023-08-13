Home / Cities / Others / Ahead of expected rain spells, UPCAR asks farmers to be vigilant of waterlogging

Ahead of expected rain spells, UPCAR asks farmers to be vigilant of waterlogging

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 13, 2023 08:34 PM IST

The forecast until August 16 indicates significant rainfall in areas of Uttar Pradesh near the Terai belt, followed by lighter showers in most parts of the state during the subsequent week.

LUCKNOW The Crop Weather Watch team of the State Council of Agricultural Research (UPCAR) has issued a set of guidelines for farmers across Uttar Pradesh, considering the upcoming weather conditions.

Arrangements should be made to utilize excess water from ponds and rivers for irrigation at a later time. (Representational Photo)
Arrangements should be made to utilize excess water from ponds and rivers for irrigation at a later time. (Representational Photo)

The forecast until August 16 indicates significant rainfall in areas of Uttar Pradesh near the Terai belt, followed by lighter showers in most parts of the state during the subsequent week.

According to the crop weather watch group, farmers can optimize grain farming, as well as natural and organic produce farming during this period. Farmers should be cautious of waterlogging in pulses and oilseed farms, and construct embankments around their fields to facilitate proper drainage. Additionally, arrangements should be made to utilize excess water from ponds and rivers for irrigation at a later time.

The guidelines also propose various crops and plants that would thrive in conditions of moderate rainfall and limited sunlight. Dr. Vinod Tiwari, Scientific Officer and Media In-Charge at UPCAR, stated, “These guidelines reach approximately 3.2 million farmers across the state through WhatsApp groups. Simultaneously, agricultural department officials in districts, magistrates, commissioners, and other authorities are also being informed through diverse channels, enabling them to disseminate the information effectively in their respective regions.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out