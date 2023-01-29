Home / Cities / Others / Lucknow dist admin gears up for GIS, to put up drone show during event

Lucknow dist admin gears up for GIS, to put up drone show during event

others
Published on Jan 29, 2023 07:58 PM IST

During the summit, a drone show will be organised in the exhibition area, said Lucknow’s district magistrate Suryapal Gangwar on Sunday.

Officers present in the meeting were also told in detail about the layout plan/route plan of the venue. (HT Photo)
Officers present in the meeting were also told in detail about the layout plan/route plan of the venue. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW The Lucknow district administration is making elaborate arrangements for the Global Investors’ Summit (GIS), which is scheduled between February 10 and 12. During the summit, a drone show will be organised in the exhibition area, said Lucknow’s district magistrate Suryapal Gangwar on Sunday.

During a meeting held to discuss preparations for GIS, the DM said, “A district administration camp office is being set up at the site of GIS. Shift-wise duty of officers will be arranged for this camp. Officials will look after the investors/delegates/guests who are scheduled to come here from abroad. Also, two lounges have been set up for the media. Office and conference areas are available in these lounges.”

Officers present in the meeting were also told in detail about the layout plan/route plan of the venue. Separately, DM Gangwar directed the medical department to prepare a detailed plan of their arrangements for the upcoming GIS and G20 Conference. To this, the chief medical officer said that arrangements have been made for a 5-bed hospital in the bigger tent city and a 2-bed hospital in the smaller tent city. Apart from the above, ambulance services will be arranged at all venues.

Gangwar also ordered the municipal corporation, fire safety department, and other district authorities to prepare a booklet about the details of officials and their duties to streamline the process. He also asked them to ensure proper crowd management and traffic arrangements.

The officers present in the meeting include -- chief development officer Riya Kejriwal, additional district magistrate (administration) Bipin Kumar Mishra, additional district magistrate (finance and revenue) Himanshu Kumar Gupta, additional district magistrate (Nagar East) Amit Kumar, additional district magistrate (Trans-Gomti) Rakesh Kumar, all deputy district magistrates, all additional city magistrate, all block development officers, and other departmental officers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 29, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out