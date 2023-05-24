Girl student chased, her brother thrashed by two men in Lucknow

LUCKNOW Two scooter-borne men allegedly molested a girl student, who was returning home on a bike with her brother on Wednesday evening. The incident took place near the Engineering College intersection in the Jankipuram area of Lucknow. For representation only (HT Photo)

“The two accused have been arrested by police after a complaint was filed by the victim’s brother. A case has also been registered against them,” said ACP Aliganj police station, Ashutosh Kumar.

According to police, the girl, a resident of Madiyaon village, is a college student. The girl was returning in an auto on Wednesday evening when she was chased by two men, identified as Poshak Sharma and Ravi.

In her complaint, the girl has said that she called her brother for help near the Engineering College crossing. However, the accused started molesting her as soon as she got down from the auto near the intersection. Ignoring their actions, the girl sat on her brother’s motorbike. However, the accused didn’t let her go and tried to knock down her brother’s motorbike.

“When her brother protested, the accused dragged him and even thrashed him. The girl also tried to defend her brother and shouted for help. Seeing this, passers-by ran to help the brother-sister duo and nabbed the assailants on the spot and handed them over to police,” said police.