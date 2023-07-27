Govt portal for subsidy on EV purchase goes live

LUCKNOW A state government portal -- upevsubsidy.in -- specifically designed for the people to apply for subsidy on purchase of electric vehicles (EVs) went live on Thursday, said state transport minister Daya Shankar Singh. Daya Shankar Singh (Sourced)

The portal was launched last week, paving the way for people to apply online for the subsidy available on purchase of EVs in the state. “Customers who bought EVs after October 14, 2022, till three years from the date will be eligible for claiming EV subsidy by applying for it through the portal,” the minister said.

Once the application is submitted, the subsidy amount will be transferred to the customer’s bank account after successful completion of a four-level verification process, said a government spokesman.

This initiative is part of the Uttar Pradesh Electric Vehicle Manufacturing and Mobility Policy, 2022, which includes a purchase subsidy incentive scheme. The development and maintenance of the portal have been entrusted to Uttar Pradesh Development Systems Corporation Limited (UPDESCO).

This scheme is effective from October 14, 2022 and will continue till October 13, 2023. To avail the purchase subsidy incentive, eligible applicants are required to apply through the web portal upevsubsidy.in. Those who have purchased and registered electric vehicles in Uttar Pradesh after the policy’s notification date will be eligible for the subsidy.

As per the information provided on the portal, the banking partner will transfer the subsidy amount to the customer’s bank account within three working days of the verification process getting completed.

Subsidy on EVs will be payable to individual beneficiaries (buyers) on purchase of any single vehicle across vehicle segments. However, it will also be payable to aggregators or fleet operators (buyers), so that a unit can avail subsidy for a maximum of 10 vehicles across vehicle segments.

For buyers purchasing EVs without batteries, the subsidy amount will be 50% of the total subsidy. As of now, there is no set time limit for providing the subsidy.