Lucknow University’s psychology department organises TB awareness programme

The objective of the event was to create awareness about etiology, treatment, prevention and other aspects of TB.
Red balloons being released into the sky during the awareness programme on TB at Lucknow University.
Published on Oct 30, 2021 09:50 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

Lucknow The department of psychology, Lucknow University (LU), under the aegis of National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP), Lucknow, organised an awareness programme on Tuberculosis (TB) at its Happy Thinking Laboratory here on Friday. The objective of the event was to create awareness about etiology, treatment, prevention and other aspects of TB.

The programme started with a welcome address by director of Happy Thinking Laboratory, Prof Madhurima Pradhan and it was followed by the dean of arts faculty, Prof Shashi Shukla, who educated participants about the history of the disease. Ram Ji Verma, from NTEP, cleared some common myths and answered queries of faculty members as well as students.

Abhay Chandra Mitra, senior treatment supervisor, explained the history, working of the NTEP and public health measures as well as prevention through a Power Point presentation.

Around 50 members of the Red Ribbon Club were also awarded with certificates for their active participation in the awareness programme. Red Ribbon Club, which works for awareness about TB, was constituted by Dr Manini Srivastava under co-ordination of Dr Archana Shukla.

The event concluded with the releasing red balloons into the sky by the guests and the student volunteers with a promise to play their part in raising awareness and making India TB free. Vote of thanks was given by Dr Archana Shukla, coordinator, psychology department, LU.

