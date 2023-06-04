CSIR-IITR Pre-Monsoon Report 2023: Pollution in Lucknow down from last year but still above NAAQ standard

LUCKNOW Air pollution levels in Lucknow have decreased to some extent in comparison to the previous year but the concentration of pollutants is still higher than the prescribed limit set by National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS). The revelation has been made in annual report -- ‘Assessment of Ambient Air Quality of Lucknow City-Pre-Monsoon 2023’ -- compiled by the environmental monitoring division of CSIR-Indian Institute of Toxicology Research (IITR), Lucknow.

Aliganj most polluted among residential areas, air in Chowk most contaminated among commercial areas; Gomti Nagar, Alambagh & Charbagh among the noisiest, reveals study. (HT Photo)

The report, which assesses nine areas of the city, was released on Sunday, the eve of World Environment Day. It adds that Aliganj is the most polluted among residential areas -- including Vikas Nagar, Gomti Nagar and Indira Nagar. Similarly, Chowk has the highest concentration of PM2.5 and PM10 among commercial areas -- including Aminabad, Charbagh, and Alambagh. The air quality was found to be exceeding NAAQS limit in industrial areas like Amausi as well.

The report further adds that Gomti Nagar and Alambagh are the noisiest areas of Lucknow.

All areas breach national standard

In a worrying revelation, the IITR report discloses that pollutants -- like PM2.5 and PM10 -- breach the national standard in all assessed areas of Lucknow. However, other pollutants -- like Sulphur Dioxide and Nitrogen Dioxide -- were found below the NAAQS limit.

Among all monitoring sites in Lucknow, the average concentration of PM10 was found 30% higher than NAAQS limit of 100 micrograms per cubic metre while the average concentration of PM2.5 was 21% higher than prescribed NAAQS limit of 60 micrograms per cubic metre.

Pollution levels still better than last year

Nonetheless, pollution levels during pre-monsoon 2023 are still lower than pre-monsoon 2022. PM10 levels in residential, commercial and industrial sites have decreased by 11.8%, 20.3%, and 18.1% respectively. Likewise, PM2.5 levels have decreased by 12.6%, 27.8%. 17.4% in residential, commercial and industrial sites. Besides, the levels of Sulphur Dioxide and Nitrogen Dioxide have also decreased by 6.5% and 11.5% respectively in the city during the aforementioned period.

As per the report, the reason behind the drop may be scattered rainfall during the study period that influenced the suppression of the ground-level dust and settled down the suspended particles in the atmosphere. The rainy days also controlled vehicle movement and construction activities, which contribute the most to air pollution in Lucknow.

Gomti Nagar, Alambagh, & Charbagh among the noisiest

Although air pollution decreased from the previous year, noise pollution increased significantly from the previous year in all residential, commercial, and industrial areas, both during the day and at night. In fact, the noise pollution level also breaches the standards set by the Central Pollution Control Board.

In all the four residential areas -- including Gomti Nagar, Indira Nagar, Vikas Nagar and Aliganj -- Gomti Nagar turned out to be the noisiest with high decibels (dB) both during day (67.6) and night (75) as compared to set standard of 55 dB (day) and 45dB (night).

Likewise, among the commercial areas -- including Alambagh, Aminabad, Charbagh, and Chowk -- Alambagh turned out to be noisiest during day time recording an average of 80.6 dB, breaching the set standard of 65dB during the day time. Meanwhile, Charbagh turned out to be the noisiest at night with an average of 78.9 dB as compared to set 55 dB during night. Industrial areas like Amausi also saw a slight increase in its decibel levels.

MAJOR SOURCE OF AIR POLLUTION IN LUCKNOW

Old building demolition.

Excavation for new construction.

Unpaved and damaged roads.

Garbage and waste dumps.

WHAT CHANGED IN ONE YEAR

A 6.3% increase in total number of vehicles -- from 26,50,286 in 2021-22 to 28,12,737 in 2022-23.

Consumption of petrol, diesel, and CNG increased to 23.7%, 24.9% and 22.2% respectively.

LPG consumption decreased by 32.4%.