Lucknow’s BBAU & Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University ink pact for joint research

LUCKNOW: Now, researchers at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) and Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University (KMCLU) will get to carry out joint projects using each other’s expertise.

For this collaboration, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between BBAU registrar Ashwini Kumar Singh and his KMCLU counterpart Ajay Krishna Yadav on Wednesday. The agreement was signed in the presence of BBAU vice-chancellor (VC) Aacharya Sanjay Singh and KMCLU VC Professor NB Singh.

On the occasion, Professor Aacharya Sanjay Singh said, “Both institutions should establish new dimensions in research and study to benefit teachers and students.” Echoing his opinion, Professor NB Singh said, “Both universities will soon prepare a joint research proposal and send it to UGC, DST, ICSSR, and other institutions.”

The agreement provisions for the exchange of faculty and staff between the two institutions. The two institutions will also be able to exchange information related to developments in teaching, student development, and research. Training programs for teachers and faculty development programs will also be organised. Additionally, the two varsities will also create and promote joint credit and non-credit-based MOOCs programmes.

Other office-bearers present on the occasion include -- BBAU’s dean of academic affairs Professor Rana Pratap Singh, KMCLU’s MoU nodal officer Tanu Dang, teachers, and other staff members.