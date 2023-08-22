Waste Nightmare: 20L metric tonnes of untreated garbage at Shivri plant stifle Lucknow

LUCKNOW A colossal mound comprising 20 lakh metric tonnes of solid waste is casting a daunting shadow over Lucknow’s future, with repercussions that could span decades. Situated at the Shivri waste treatment plant, this gargantuan waste heap equates to an expanse greater than 100 football fields.

Garbage lying on road. (Deepak Gupta)

Astonishingly, it is predicted to take over 30 years to fully dispose of it at the current rate of disposal. Adding to the crisis, the city’s solid waste collection system has faltered following the departure of Ecogreen, a Chinese firm formerly entrusted with waste disposal, leaving waste to accumulate unattended in homes and dumping sites.

This looming environmental catastrophe has raised alarms among environmentalists, who assert that authorities are turning a blind eye to the health and ecological dangers posed by this massive accumulation of waste at the Shivri facility. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued a notice to the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC), demanding a response by August 28.

The LMC has now taken on the task of managing solid waste treatment after Ecogreen’s exit. However, despite the LMC’s capacity to handle between 600 to 1000 metric tonnes of waste, the city produces a staggering 1500 to 1600 metric tonnes daily, exacerbating the problem.

Environmentalists and the NGT have expressed concerns about the mounting waste piles across the city. Despite fines levied by the NGT, the LMC’s commitment to waste disposal appears lacklustre, aggravating the predicament.

Prominent environmentalist VK Joshi said, “The dangers of mismanaging solid waste cannot be understated. The Shivri area has already been tarnished by the LMC’s negligence. Now, they must undertake scientifically sound biological treatment for the sake of future generations. It is their responsibility to address the waste they have allowed to accumulate at Shivri.”

Likewise, Virendra Singh Yadav, a retired deputy director of the Geological Survey of India and an environmentalist, emphasised, “The municipal corporation must swiftly implement bioremediation for this waste, or it will soon metamorphose into a grave health hazard for the residents.”

Yadav added, “Back in 2019, the U.P. Solid Waste Management Monitoring Committee, established by a NGT mandate, directed the LMC to clear and treat any form of solid and biomedical waste deposited along the Gomti riverbanks. Despite the order from Justice DP Singh, the committee head, and Justice Rajendra Singh, a committee member, only superficial measures were taken, and the waste remained untreated. Now, the NGT has intervened once more.”

Noted environmentalist Dr Venkatesh Dutta asserted, “Our duty is to safeguard the environment for future generations. The LMC must elucidate how this 20-lakh tonnes of waste pileup accumulated and identify those responsible.”

Addressing the issue, Sayyed Yawar Hussain Reshu, a six-time corporator from the JC Bose ward, lamented, “The removal of Ecogreen has severely hampered waste collection in the city. Piles of refuse mar various corners of Lucknow. The LMC was slapped with a ₹5 crore fine on April 25, 2019, for failing to comply with the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules of 2016. Additionally, Ecogreen was penalised ₹2 crore for their role in mismanaging waste and failing to maintain city cleanliness. Regrettably, neither the LMC nor Ecogreen seems to have learned any lessons.”

Nonetheless, Dr Arvind Rao, the additional municipal commissioner, assured, “The LMC has assumed responsibility for the plant’s operations. The waste is undergoing scientific treatment, including bioremediation, a process that alters environmental conditions to stimulate microorganism growth and degrade pollutants. This method is more economical and sustainable than other alternatives.”

Sanjeev Pradhan, chief environmental engineer, emphasised, “The LMC is actively consulting experts. Following a survey of the Shivri area, experts have proposed a ₹96 crore plan to address the entire waste accumulation issue. They have thoroughly assessed the ecological and environmental implications of the waste accumulation at Shivri.”

Municipal commissioner Inderjeet Singh affirmed, “LMC has initiated a revamp of the city’s solid waste management. With waste collection now entrusted to different vendors across various zones, the waste at Shivri will soon undergo scientific treatment.”

