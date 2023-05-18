Diamond Jubilee: ‘Darpan ran houseful shows even when Mumbai theatres craved for audience’

LUCKNOW Established by professor Satya Murthi in 1961, city-based theatre group Darpan Natya Sansthan is celebrating its diamond jubilee this year. In its 64-year run, the group has presented more than 2,000 shows of 300 plays. However, it took the toil of several enthusiasts to ensure the success of the theatre group, claimed to be the oldest in the city, and arrange finances to run the shows. Actor Anil Rastogi staging a play in Lucknow. (Deepak Gupta)

Besides theatre artists, known Bollywood actors have also been part of the plays staged by the Darpan group, said actor Anil Rastogi, whose association with the group is over 50 years old. “During the last 64 years, Darpan has carved out a unique thespian identity by regularly presently plays in Lucknow and in other cities. Darpan is perhaps the only theatre group that has continued to serve the audience with a variety of plays,” said Rastogi.

He added, “The audience in Lucknow has supported us immensely. I can safely say that we were showered with the love of the audience even when Mumbai theatres were struggling for the crowd. We were doing houseful shows in Ravindralaya when they craved viewers. The only reason for the success of Darpan plays was impactful performances, powerful script, and the professional management of its shows.”

The veteran actor further said, “Not only Darpan has made its presence felt in all the established and prestigious theatre festivals, Rang Mahotsav and theatre events of the country, it has also has made its creative contribution in the upgrade of non-commercial and commercial Hindi theatres. Darpan gave an opportunity to new talents who have now become established names in the acting world. Darpan also had the distinction of representing India in the first Theatre Olympics. The group also took part in the National Theatre Festival Bharat Rang Mahotsav several times.”

Notably, Darpan has its own set of drama writers, who specially write plays for the group. The group also prepares and hones the skills of directors through various workshops. “Today, those associated with the Darpan group have made their own distinct identity in all fields -- be it cinema, TV serials, or any other technical aspect of film-making. The group has constantly experimented with story, backstage management, lighting, technology, script, writing, and content,” added Rastogi.

