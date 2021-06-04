Ludhiana: 2 minors booked for raping classmate after offering her lift

Two minors have been booked for raping and assaulting their 17-year-old classmate in a car in Khanna town on Wednesday.

The accused are residents of Guru Nanak Nagar and Navi Abadi localities of Khanna. Both are absconding since the incident.

The victim’s mother said that on Wednesday, her daughter, along with another girl from her class, had gone to purchase books. Few hours later, she returned home alone, profusely crying. The victim told her mother that when she and her friend were on the way to the market, they ran into the accused who offered them a lift in their car. Since the two were their classmates, the victim and her friend accepted the offer.

After driving for some distance, the accused asked the victim’s friend to get off. Before the victim could gauge the situation, the accused locked the doors of the car and sped off with her.

When they reached the entrance of Radha Swami Vatika in Sun City Colony, the accused stopped the car and one of them raped her. They then pushed her off the car and sped away.

Inspector Rajinder Kaur of Khanna City 2 police station said that after recording the statement of the victim, a case under Section 376- D (rape which also include a clause of bearing the medical expenses and rehabilitation of the victim) and 354 (any man who assaults or uses criminal force to any woman) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered. Since the victim is a minor, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has also been invoked.

“Both the accused are minors and on the run. Efforts are on to nab them,” said the inspector.