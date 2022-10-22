Ludhiana Central jail : Nigerian among 11 inmates booked for possessing mobile phones

The Division number 7 police booked a Nigerian national— an undertrial— among 11 inmates of Ludhiana Central jail , after mobile phones were recovered from their possession during a special checking on Saturday.

Five separate cases have been lodged against the inmates.

Assistant jail superintendent Kashmir Lal said during the special checking, they recovered four mobile phones from three inmates, including Ebuka Okonkwo, a Nigerian national, Sachin and Sushil Kumar.

The Ludhiana rural police had arrested Ebuka Okonkwo and his aide Deepan Gupta and recovered 300 gm heroin from their possession in January 2019.

In the second case, the jail staff nabbed Jugraj Singh of New Subhash Nagar and recovered one mobile phone from his possession, while one phone was found abandoned.

While in the third case, the jail staff nabbed Gurmeet Singh, Satwinder Singh and Vijay Kumar, in the fourth case, the jail staff recovered one mobile phone from inmate Neeraj.

In the fifth case, the staff nabbed Ashish Kumar, Saurav Kumar and Ramandeep and recovered three mobile phones from their possession.