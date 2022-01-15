Ludhiana civil surgeon latest among doctors found +ve for Covid

Amid a surge in Covid cases, civil surgeon Dr SP Singh, his wife, district immunisation officer (DIO) Dr Manisha and civil hospital’s pathologist Dr Ramandeep have tested positive for the virus. A few days back, assistant civil surgeon Dr Vivek Kataria too had contracted the virus. Before that, six emergency medical officers deputed at the civil hospital and other staff members had tested positive for Covid.

Dr Singh said he has mild symptoms and is in home isolation. A large number of healthcare workers, including doctors, have tested positive not only at the civil hospital but also in private hospitals of the city.

“We are in touch with the administration and efforts are being made to stop the spread of the disease. Residents need to take precautions and must avoid crowded places. Also, they should get themselves vaccinated and follow covid-appropriate behavior at all times,” said Dr Singh.

.