Ludhiana: Drug convict stabs fellow inmate for ‘staring at him’

A drug peddling convict lodged at the Ludhiana central jail allegedly stabbed another jail inmate with a kitchen knife following a verbal spat.

The incident took place on Sunday and the victim is currently undergoing treatment at Rajindra Hospital, Patiala.

The accused has been identified as Lucky, a resident of the slums near Durga Mata Mandir, who was convicted in a drug peddling case.

The victim, Suresh Kumar, 36, is also a drug convict.

Kumar, in his complaint, stated that the spat took place over a minor issue. Lucky had allegedly walked up to Kumar and started abusing him for ‘staring’ at him.

“I told Lucky that there must have been some misunderstanding as I was not staring at him. But Lucky started abusing me, prompting the other inmates to intervene. After some time, Lucky came back with a kitchen knife and stabbed me in the stomach,” said Kumar in his statement.

A case under Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at Division Number 7 police station.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Paramjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said the victim has not suffered serious injuries and that the accused will be brought for questioning on production warrant.