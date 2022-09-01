Ludhiana | Ex milk society secy booked for abetment to suicide

The former secretary of the Verka Milk Society at Bharthala village in Samrala has been booked for abetment to suicide after a 67-year-old man was found hanging from a well.

The accused has been identified as Harwinder Singh.

The deceased is the father-in-law of the society’s president and used to look after its affairs. He was reportedly under mental stress after he found that Harwinder had embezzled ₹14 lakh from the society’s funds.

The deceased’s son, who is the complainant in the case, said that Harwinder had resigned on November 10, 2021, after his father found that he had embezzled the funds. They had filed a complaint with the police, which is under investigation.

Class-11 girl found hanging at home in Salem Tabri

A 17-year-old girl was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her home in Ashok Nagar of Salem Tabri on Wednesday.

The deceased’s mother, who works as a labourer, said she had lost her husband years ago and has been the sole bread-winner since then.

She said her younger daughter had returned from the school in the afternoon and had lunch with her elder sister.

She added that after lunch, her elder sister had gone to sleep. When she woke up in the evening, she was shocked to see the lifeless body of her younger sister hanging from the ceiling fan.

She raised an alarm following which the neighbours gathered there and informed the police.

The reason behind her taking the extreme step has been not ascertained yet and a suicide note has not been recovered yet. Salem Tabri police have sent the body to civil hospital for postmortem.

ASI Shingara Singh said inquest proceedings have been initiated under Section 174 of CrPC.