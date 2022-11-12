Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana: Ex-sarpanch loses 1 lakh to snatchers

Ludhiana: Ex-sarpanch loses 1 lakh to snatchers

others
Published on Nov 12, 2022 01:33 AM IST

The snatchers took away a bag containing ₹1 lakh from the former sarpanch of Bhorla Bet village in Machhiwara, Ludhiana, on Friday

As the victim was about to leave, he bumped into his friend Bittu, the sarpanch of Khanpur village, and sat in his car to have a conversation. As he was getting out of the car, he was intercepted by snatchers. (HT FILE)
As the victim was about to leave, he bumped into his friend Bittu, the sarpanch of Khanpur village, and sat in his car to have a conversation. As he was getting out of the car, he was intercepted by snatchers. (HT FILE)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Two motorcycle borne miscreants snatched a bag containing 1 lakh from the former sarpanch of Bhorla Bet village in Machhiwara on Friday.

The incident took place near Machhiwara police station. The complainant, Jaswant Singh, said he had just withdrawn the cash from the Punjab National Bank there .

As he was about to leave, he bumped into his friend Bittu, the sarpanch of Khanpur village, and sat in his car to have a conversation. As he was getting out of the car, the two bikers snatched the bag containing the cash and fled.

ASI Harwinder Singh said that a case has been registered under Sections 379-B (snatching) of Indian Penal Code at Machhiwara Police Station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 12, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out