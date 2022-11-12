Ludhiana: Ex-sarpanch loses 1 lakh to snatchers

Two motorcycle borne miscreants snatched a bag containing ₹1 lakh from the former sarpanch of Bhorla Bet village in Machhiwara on Friday.

The incident took place near Machhiwara police station. The complainant, Jaswant Singh, said he had just withdrawn the cash from the Punjab National Bank there .

As he was about to leave, he bumped into his friend Bittu, the sarpanch of Khanpur village, and sat in his car to have a conversation. As he was getting out of the car, the two bikers snatched the bag containing the cash and fled.

ASI Harwinder Singh said that a case has been registered under Sections 379-B (snatching) of Indian Penal Code at Machhiwara Police Station.