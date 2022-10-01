Ludhiana | Gangster, 2 others booked for getting him bail using fake documents

A gangster, who is facing trial in an attempt to murder case, and his two accomplices were booked on Friday for getting him bail using fake documents.

After a six-month investigation, an FIR has been lodged against Manish Taneja of Basti Jodhewal, a member of Shubham Mota gang, and his two aides who had appeared before a court as Sukhwinder Singh of Kadian village and Surjit Singh of Moti Bagh Colony.

Sushil Kumar, who is reportedly Manish’s rival, had filed a complaint on March 7, where he stated that two imposters using fake Aadhar cards and other documents had appeared before a the court for Taneja’s bail hearing.

Police confirmed during investigation that the documents were fake and they tried to trace the suspects through the addresses they had mentioned, but to no avail.

ASI Sukhpal Singh, who is investigating the case, said the accused have been booked under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged), 199 (false statement made in declaration which is by law receivable as evidence), 200 (Using as true such declaration knowing it to be false), 205 (false personation for purpose of act or proceeding in suit or prosecution) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Codes.

Taneja is facing trial in a 2018 case of attempt to murder and possessing illegal weapons in which he had been booked along with Shubham Arora and 18 others after they got into a violent altercation with members of Puneet Bains gang.