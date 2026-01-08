Ludhiana: Gangster to be brought on production warrant

A day after unidentified assailants opened fire targeting a locked garment shop in Civil City, the police have booked notorious offender Shubham Grover of Haryana, who is lodged in the Ferozepur jail. The procedure has been initiated to bring him on a production warrant for questioning, police officials said. Lodged in Ferozepur jail, Shubham Grover is facing multiple cases, including Arms Act violations. (HT file)

Grover, who is said to be a close aide of gangster Goldy Brar, had come under scanner in December also when cops had brought him on a production warrant from Ferozepur jail for interrogation in connection with an extortion racket and making extortion calls. Grover is facing multiple cases, including Arms Act violations.

Masked assailants had opened fire at the shop in Civil City on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, allegedly eyeing ₹50-lakh extortion. According to CCTV footage accessed by the police, three masked men arrived on a motorcycle and two of them unleashed a volley of gunfire, while the third remained seated on the bike and was seen recording the shooting on a mobile phone. At least five gunshots were fired at the closed shop, damaging the shutter and shattering the glass door inside.

Complainant Himanshu Handa stated that he received extortion calls from foreign numbers. The caller introduced himself as Mahinder Dhalana from Rohit Godara group and demanded ₹50-lakh extortion money but Handa refused.

ASI Sukhwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Sections 125, 308(2), 351(3), 324(4), 61(2), 3 (5) of the BNS and Sections 25 and 27 of Arms Act has been registered.