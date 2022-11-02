Ludhiana | GGN Khalsa College student commissioned as lieutenant in Indian Army

A former student of Gujranwala Guru Nanak Khalsa College, Rajnish Kumar Chandel, brought laurels to his alma mater by being commissioned as a Lieutenant in the Indian Army.

Expressing his happiness on the achievement, principal Arvinder Singh Bhalla said Chandel had been a very humble, diligent, obedient and talented student of the college since the beginning.

He said after joining the NCC unit of the college in 2016, Chandel had represented the college in the Youth Exchange Programme at Singapore in 2018 and had also participated in the All-India Camp at the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, in 2018. “He had received the award of All-India Best Cadet on the basis of his performance in the camp. In 2018 itself, he had brought laurels to the college by participating in the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi,” the principal said.

Former vice-chancellor of Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, and president of Gujranwala Khalsa Educational Council SP Singh said Chandel’s appointment as Lieutenant in the Indian Army would definitely act as a source of motivation for other students of the college.