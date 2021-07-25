Ludhiana girls shine in ISC examinations
Students of Sat Paul Mittal School, Dugri, and Sacred Heart Convent School, Sector 39, Urban Estate, Chandigarh Road,have bagged top positions in the Class 12 Indian School Certificate Class 12 exams in the city, results of which were declared on Saturday.
Of the total eight students who topped in the city, five are girls. Pranav Fatehpuria and Manit Gupta, students of Sat Paul Mittal School, Dugri, scored 99.75% marks in the commerce stream and topped in the city.
While in the humanities stream, Barbie Chawla, Prachi Mehra, and Romita Handa of Sat Paul Mittal School topped in the city by securing 99.75% marks.
Harshil Jain of Sat Paul Mittal School, Dugri, topped in the non-medical stream in the city. He scored 98% marks in the exams.
Jivjot Kaur of Sat Paul Mittal School and Kavya of Sacred Heart Convent School jointly topped in the medical stream with 97.5% marks each.
Due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases in May, the board had cancelled the examinations. The council has declared the results based on students’ performance in Classes 11 and 12 (unit tests and pre-boards).
COMMERCE TOPPERS
Name: Pranav Fatehpuria
Score: 99.75%
School: Sat Paul Mittal School, Dugri
Aim: Chartered accountant
Success mantra: Focus on what teachers teach in class
Hobbies: Playing badminton and volleyball
Parents: Father Vinod Kumar Fatehpuria is a CA, and mother Smita Fatehpuria is a homemaker
Name: Manit Gupta
Score: 99.75%
School: Sat Paul Mittal School, Dugri
Aim: Actuary
Success mantra: Self-study and self-belief
Hobbies: Cycling and solving puzzles
Parents: Father Nitin Gupta, a retailer, and mother Sarina Gupta is a homemaker
HUMANITIES TOPPERS
Name: Barbie Chawla
Score: 99.75%
School: Sat Paul Mittal School, Dugri
Aim: Artist
Success mantra: Consistency and hard work
Hobbies: Reading and painting
Parents: Father Maninder Pal Singh Chawla is a businessman; mother Tajvinder Kaur Chawla is a teacher at Sat Paul School
Name: Prachi Mehra
Score: 99.75%
School: Sat Paul Mittal School, Dugri
Aim: Well-known entrepreneur
Success mantra: Live life to the fullest
Hobbies: Read mythology
Parents: Father Devinder Mehra, is a manufacturer of paper and tubes, and mother Sonia Mehra is a homemaker.
Name: Romita Handa
Score: 99.75%
School: Sat Paul Mittal School, Dugri
Aim: Psychologist
Success mantra: Consistency, being regular in online classes
Study hours: Studying eight hours
Hobbies: Reading and writing
Parents: Father Manoj Handa is a cycle manufacturer, and mother, Roshni Handa, is an English teacher at Sat Paul Mittal School