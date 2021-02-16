Ludhiana: Homeless man stabbed in neck during fight over food
Fight over food between two homeless men left one of them with injuries on the neck near the Old Session Court Chowk on Tuesday morning.
The victim, identified as Manu, was rushed to the civil hospital by the police.
Sub-inspector Rajinderpal Singh, SHO at Division Number 8 police station, said Manu and Nashma, both aged around 40, lived on the footpath near the Old Session Court Chowk.
On Tuesday morning, after some Good Samaritans distributed food among the homeless there, Manu and Nashma started fighting over it. The fight turned ugly, following which Nashma attacked Manu’s neck with a knife.
On hearing the victim’s screams, the onlookers called the police.
The SHO said Manu was not fit yet, and an FIR will be lodged after recording his statement.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ludhiana: Homeless man stabbed in neck during fight over food
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Social security dept to link Aadhaar with welfare schemes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Three-year-old girl allegedly raped by 13-year-old boy in MP’s Chhatarpur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
16-year-old raped in Rajasthan’s Dholpur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Civic Sanskriti: Neighbourhoods change, one small, concrete decision at a time
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MF Husain’s legacy in Hyderabad now reduced to rubble
- MF Husain's museum, Cinema Ghar, was inaugurated in 1999 by Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit and housed rare collections of the renowned artist from various phases of his life.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP: 45 passengers killed as bus falls into canal; search operation underway
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man shoots son dead in Tarn Taran
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Election commission announces re-polling at three Patiala booths
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Row over celebrity tweets: Probe reveals BJP IT cell’s role, says Maharashtra minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Colleges in rural Thane allowed to open, train timings a hassle for students
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune suicide victim’s kin under pressure: BJP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Topsgrup case: ED summons Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
U’khand flash floods: 9 days on, no trace of four missing Ludhiana men
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
High on drugs, Ludhiana man confesses murder; arrested
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox