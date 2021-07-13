Ludhiana MC general house meet today

The municipal corporation (MC) in its general house meeting on Wednesday will be deliberating upon shifting of dairy units situated in Haibowal and Tajpur Road Dairy Complex outside the MC limits and impose a complete ban on single-use plastic in the city.

In total, 29 resolutions will be tabled during the meeting which will be held at Guru Nanak Dev Bhawan. The resolutions include filling of vacant posts of staff in different branches of MC through outsourcing, giving proprietary rights of the land to the slum dwellers in different parts of the city under Punjab Slum Dwellers (Proprietary Rights) Act, 2020, and composition fee charged from street vendors for allowing roadside vends, etc.

The house will also formally approve the proposal to take over maintenance of water-sewer lines in the colonies of Ludhiana Improvement Trust(LIT). The MC had already taken up the work around a month back after mayor Balkar Sandhu approved the same.

The project to shift the dairy units situated at the banks of Buddha Nullah out of city limits has been hanging fire for a long time. There are over 500 dairy units situated in the Hiabowal and Tajpur Road dairy complexes. The civic body has been struggling to find a location for shifting the dairy units outside the MC limits. The house will also be deliberating upon changing the land use of dairy complex land to commercial land.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) and Special Task Force (STF) constituted for cleaning the nullah had also directed the MC to shift the dairy units in the past as the owners have been dumping the dairy waste and cow dung in the Buddha Nullah, adding to the pollution there.

Further, the house will also be deliberating upon imposing a complete ban on plastic carry bags and single-use plastic in the city. The state government had banned the use of plastic bags in the state in April 2016, but the civic body has failed to impose the same in the city till now.

Mayor Sandhu said that all the resolutions will be discussed in detail.

Mayor holds all-party meet ahead of house meeting

With the issues of hiked water-sewer tariff and failure of the municipal corporation (MC) to come up with proper solid waste management in the city, expected to rock the general house meeting, mayor Balkar Sandhu organised an all-party meeting with the leaders of opposition parties at his camp office on Monday evening.

The BJP has been lambasting the MC for increasing the water-sewer tariff in the city and revocation of exemption given against the houses with an area up to 125 sq yards. Facing flak, the mayor had announced the resumption of the exemption but the hiked tariff was not rolled back.