Ludhiana MC starts cleaning area around martyr Sukhdev’s ancestral house

A day after Hindustan Times highlighted the dilapidated condition of martyr Sukhdev Thapar’s ancestral house, Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) woke up from its slumber and started cleaning the area around the 150-year-old building in Naughara Mohalla near Chaura Bazar area on Monday.

MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal also met with members of Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Memorial Trust, who have been pressing for repair and beautification of the martyr’s house.

Chief minister (CM) Capt Amarinder Singh had announced a grant of ₹1 crore for the repair of the house three years ago during Independence Day celebrations, but so far nothing has been done. On Monday, the Trust members themselves started to revamp the porch, which does not fall under the ambit of the archaeology department.

Trust president Ashok Thapar, who is also a relative of the martyr, said, “The house is 150 years old and requires frequent repairs, but the authorities have turned a blind eye to it. Garbage has also accumulated around the area, and we have been demanding an approach road to the house for long. The MC commissioner met with us today and assured to expedite the work. We hope the project won’t be delayed further.”

When contacted, MC commissioner Sabharwal said the building branch has been directed to expedite the process of conducting a social impact assessment, which is required before the land is acquired for constructing an approach road. “The beautification work will commence only after the land is acquired,” he added.