Ludhiana MC teams raze 7 illegal colonies, 11 buildings

Municipal corporation (MC) teams razed seven illegal colonies and 11 illegal commercial and industrial constructions in different parts of the city on Monday.

This comes two days after municipal commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal had during a meeting pulled up building branch officials over mushrooming of illegal colonies.

Two colonies each were razed by MC teams in Zone A, B and C, while one in Zone D. They were located in areas like Jassiyan Road, Kakowal Road, Giaspura, near Eastman Chowk, Tibba Road and Barewal.

Further, three under construction illegal industrial buildings at Azaad Nagar, Bahadurke Road and Manna Singh Nagar, two under-construction illegal shops at Lohara Road and six illegal commercial constructions at Haibowal and Barewal areas were also razed.

They faced resistance from locals in Haibowal, as they tried to stop the demolition drive by standing in front of the JCB machines. But, they were pacified by the police.

MC joint commissioner and municipal town panner (MTP) Kulpreet Singh also inspected the demolition drive. Singh said, “Action has been initiated on the directions of Sabharwal and the civic body is also working to conduct a survey of illegal colonies in the city. The drive will continue in the coming days and the residents should also inform us if they have any information about any illegal colony being developed.”

During the MC general House meeting on Wednesday, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bhartiya Janata Party councillors (BJP) had slammed the MC over its failure to take action against illegal colonies. They said that the residents living in their areas, especially outer wards of the city, are facing water shortage due to mushrooming of illegal colonies.