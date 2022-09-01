Ludhiana | Previous govts encouraged illegal colonies: Arora
Minister of housing and urban development Aman Arora said there are 14,000 illegal colonies in the state currently, most of which are in Ludhiana district
Minister of housing and urban development Aman Arora on Wednesday alleged that politicians/leaders and officials encouraged the mushrooming of illegal colonies in the state during the regime of previous governments.
He added that there are 14,000 illegal colonies in the state currently, most of which are in Ludhiana district.
Arora was in the city on Wednesday to get suggestions from Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) officials and colonisers regarding the policy to regulate construction of colonies across the state.
Members of the Punjab Colonisers and Property dealers Association had been protesting against the state government for the past few months seeking no-objection certificates (NOC) against plots and regularisation of illegal colonies.
Members of the association raised their issues with Arora including non-issue of NOCs and hiked collector rates.
Addressing the media at Bachat Bhawan (mini secretariat), Arora stated that the government is working to resolve the issues surrounding illegal colonies and meetings are being held in different districts to get feedback from officials, colonisers and resident welfare associations.
When questioned about problems being faced by the general public, Arora stated that they might be facing problems at present, but there are a large number of malpractices which the government is working to end by framing a policy, which will ultimately benefit the public.
“ Construction of illegal colonies was encouraged by politicians and officials in the previous governments due to their vested interests and the state government is now working to take corrective steps. No decision has yet been taken on whether a one-time settlement policy will be floated,” said Arora.
‘PUDA will come up with affordable housing projects’
When questioned about the failure of government departments in coming up with affordable housing projects, Arora stated that the state government is working to provide urban planned development to residents and Punjab Urban Planning and development Authority (PUDA) will also come up with affordable housing projects.
No illegal construction will now be allowed in the state
Arora stated that no new illegal construction of colonies will be allowed in the state and strict directions have been issued to the authorities in this regard. Further he has directed the authorities to take up development projects in the approved/licensed colonies. There are 181 licensed colonies under the jurisdiction of GLADA.
Leave encashment matter: Panjab University calls emergent meeting of syndicate
After Punjab and Haryana high court on August 18 directed Panjab University vice-chancellor and education ministry secretary, among others, to remain present before the court on September 9 if leave encashment amount to all those eligible is not disbursed by then, the varsity has called an emergent meeting of its syndicate on Thursday to discuss the matter. The varsity initiated the process to amend regulations which took many years.
Poll season returns to Panjab University, so do protests
As day-long protests rocked Panjab University campus on Wednesday, around 12 students were taken into preventive detention from Student Centre (Stu-C) after a face-off between two student bodies. This comes a day after Chandigarh senior superintendent of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal chaired a meeting at the varsity, where maintenance of law-and-order during elections was discussed. Three different protests were held at PU campus on Wednesday that crippled the functioning of the university for hours.
2018 case: Two get life-term for youth’s murder in Manimajra
Two men, in the late 20s, have been awarded life imprisonment for a murder dating back to 2018. The victim's brother's testimony and DNA evidence against them proved their guilt. A truck driver residing in Manimajra, Sukhvir Singh, said that on the fateful day in May 2018, he was on his way back home when he saw his brother, Baldev, talking to Kamal and his group.
20 earth moving machines, ingenious methods by army make roadway bridge on Chakki river safe again
After flash floods and torrential rains washed away the rail bridge on the Chakki river in Kangra district, the Indian Army was called in by the civil administration to prevent the at-risk road traffic bridge adjacent to it. On August 20, significant sections of the railway bridge on Chakki river on the Pathankot-Jogindernagar rail route had collapsed after repeated flash floods.
Covid fatalities rose by 70% in Chandigarh tricity area in August
Though tricity's monthly Covid case count dropped by 20% in the month of August, the fatality rate saw a 70% spike as compared to the previous month. After 6,564 Covid infections in July, the tricity cases dropped to 5,365 in August while deaths went up from 13 in July to 22 in August. In terms of infections, Chandigarh remained the worst-affected with 2,217 cases. In July, the UT had 2,747 cases.
