Ludhiana | Quash orders making trade licence mandatory for availing TS1 certificate : BJP urges mayor

Citing the problems being faced by residents in availing TS1 certificate (no-objection certificate) from the municipal corporation (MC), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has urged mayor Balkar Sandhu to quash the recent orders as per which it has been made mandatory to avail trade licence for getting TS1 certificate from the civic body.

Submitting a memorandum with the mayor at Zone-A office on Wednesday, BJP leaders, including Inder Aggarwal, Deepak Sharma etc, said the MC had made trade licence mandatory for availing TS1 certificate with an aim to improve the revenue collection. But this condition was resulting in harassment for the owners of commercial properties, especially those who have rented a portion of their properties, they added.

Aggarwal said, ”Suppose a person has given the ground floor of his property on rent for commercial purpose. If he approaches the MC for availing TS1 certificate for his property, the officials will ask for the trade licence of his tenant also. This is not only delaying the process, but also resulting in harassment.”

Only property tax, water-sewer and disposal charges for submersible pumps should be collected for issuing TS1 certificate, demanded Aggarwal.

The mayor assured to look into the matter and come out with some alternative solution so that residents do not suffer and the revenue collection is also not hit.