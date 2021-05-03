Ludhiana railway station has no ambulance of its own

The Ludhiana railway station, which is the largest in Ferozepur division, has no ambulance of its own, forcing it to depend on city-based hospitals to provide the service.

This often leads to loss of crucial time in providing medical assistance in emergency cases, as was seen in a mishap that took place on April 22.

A ticket checker, identified as Narinder Kumar Meena, 37, had slipped while trying to board a moving train following which his right leg was caught between the platform and the train.

Staff deputed at the railway station’s hospital provided him first-aid and called for an ambulance through the emergency number 108 but the ambulance took over an hour to arrive.

Railway station employees said that even after the ambulance arrived, the ordeal was not over. The ambulance drivers refused to take the injured ticket checker to a private hospital and said that they are allowed to drop patients only to government hospitals. The railway staff later took the injured to the Fortis Hospital on Chandigarh road in a private car. The victim succumbed to his injuries on April 26.

When contacted senior divisional medical officer Dr Chetna Kapoor confirmed that the railway station’s hospital does not have a designated ambulance. “We have tie-ups with various hospitals which send their ambulances to us in case of an emergency. We asked the ambulance driver to take the patient to the private hospital but they said they can only ferry patients to government facilities,” she said.

According to railway employees, the railway hospital has not had an ambulance for the past 10 years and the sole ambulance driver at the station had retired two years ago.