Ludhiana town planner assaulted over static waste compactor installation

A resident of Barewal Awana village, along with his son and aides, was booked for allegedly assaulting municipal town planner (MTP) Surinder Bindra when the latter was inspecting the site where a static waste compactor was being installed.

The accused has been identified Tarlochan Singh while his son and aides have not been mentioned by name in the FIR.

Bindra alleged that some persons were against the static compactor coming up at the site and had even moved the court against it. But the court had ruled in the municipal corporation’s favour following which work had been started.

The MTP alleged that on Saturday, when he, along with his team, went to inspect the progress, some persons turned up there and started arguing with him. They soon started assaulting him but fled before he could call the police. Bindra said he suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Based on his complaint, the Sarabha Nagar police lodged an FIR against Tarlochan Singh, his son and their unidentified aides under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Tarlochan Singh, on the other hand, claimed they were only checking the dimensions of the land used by the civic body as they suspected that a part of the land belonging to them had been occupied.

“I was returning after taking the measurements when an unidentified man present there asked me to stop. Later, the MTP started arguing. He tore my shirt and also pushed me following which I fell down and suffered a back injury. I was rushed to the hospital where doctors told me that I had suffered a disc fracture.”

Tarlochan further said he already suffers from a handicap due to polio. He also said he was shocked to know that the police have lodged an FIR against him.

Tarlochan said he will take up the matter with the police commissioner and seek an FIR against Bindra.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Balwinder Singh, the investigating officer, said the police will record statements of Tarlochan Singh and act on his complaint.