Ludhiana | ‘Youth must turn into agents of change to enhance road safety’

Calling upon youth to become agents of change and create awareness on the importance of road safety rules, experts at a seminar organised by National Road Safety Council, North Zone, said compliance and enforcement of traffic rules could also minimise road accidents.

Chairperson National Road Safety Council, North Zone, DS Bains, deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik and commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma highlighted the need for citizens to obey traffic rules to make roads safe.

The speakers said that road safety could be enhanced with the help of youth who had the power to bring change in the society.

While speaking on the importance of fastening rear seat belt in four wheelers, Bains shared the tragic incident about Cyrus Mistry, the former chairman of the Tata Group, who had recently died in a road crash.

The DC also shared her personal experience when she met with a road accident and got injured as she was not wearing a rear seat belt. She said she had to undergo a surgery after the accident and appealed to the youth to be responsible while driving by wearing safety headgear, fastening seat belts and not indulging in rash driving.

The CP detailed the gathering about traffic norms and said majority of deaths in road mishaps could be prevented by avoiding traffic violations, including over-speeding, driving without helmet, drink-driving.

On this occasion, Atam Vallabh Jain College, Government College for Girls, DD Jain College for Women, Arya College and SCD Government College participated in an inter-college declamation contest on road safety held at Government College for Women.

Sargam Taneja of Arya College, Damanpreet Kaur Khanuja of GCG and Harmanbeer Singh Warraich of SCD College bagged the top three positions, respectively.

Additional deputy commissioner Amarjit Bains, RTA secretary NS Dhaliwal and others were also present at the event.